South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

In a significant move to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has ceased its 'Voice of Freedom' military radio broadcasts aimed at North Korea, Seoul's defence ministry reported on Monday.

This suspension, the first since the broadcasts were reinstated in response to a North Korean attack 15 years ago, is intended to facilitate a more peaceful relationship between the two Koreas. 'Voice of Freedom' provided North Koreans with news about their government, South Korean economic advancements, and K-pop culture, serving as a psychological warfare tool.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration is pursuing further initiatives to thaw relations, including silencing border loudspeakers. Despite these efforts, North Korea remains uninterested in dialogue. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to visit China for discussions with major ally Xi Jinping.