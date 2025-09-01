South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures
South Korea has suspended its 'Voice of Freedom' military radio broadcast targeting North Korea. This decision is part of efforts to ease tensions with Pyongyang. The halt marks the first in 15 years and aligns with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to resume dialogue with the North.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant move to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has ceased its 'Voice of Freedom' military radio broadcasts aimed at North Korea, Seoul's defence ministry reported on Monday.
This suspension, the first since the broadcasts were reinstated in response to a North Korean attack 15 years ago, is intended to facilitate a more peaceful relationship between the two Koreas. 'Voice of Freedom' provided North Koreans with news about their government, South Korean economic advancements, and K-pop culture, serving as a psychological warfare tool.
President Lee Jae Myung's administration is pursuing further initiatives to thaw relations, including silencing border loudspeakers. Despite these efforts, North Korea remains uninterested in dialogue. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to visit China for discussions with major ally Xi Jinping.
ALSO READ
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals
Congress Criticizes Modi's Talks with Xi Jinping amidst India-China Diplomacy
Escalating Protests in Indonesia Halted Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Outreach: Weaponry, Diplomacy, and the China Connection
Tensions Soar: UN Offices Raided Amid Houthi and Israeli Conflict