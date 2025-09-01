Left Menu

CBI Under Scrutiny: Over 60 Pending Cases Impact Reputation

The CVC's annual report highlights extensive delays in resolving 60 departmental cases against CBI officers, with a significant number pending for over four years. It emphasizes the need for swift actions on prosecution sanctions and details the vacancies within the agency, impacting its operational efficacy.

  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission's 2024 report sheds light on prolonged pending cases against CBI officers, with 22 cases dragging on for more than four years. This backlog tarnishes the image of India's leading investigation agency.

By December 2024, 39 cases against Group 'A' officers and 21 against Group 'B' and 'C' officials were awaiting resolution. The CVC oversees CBI's adherence to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and urges expedited prosecution sanctions.

CBI's operational capacity is further hampered by over 1,500 vacancies against its sanctioned strength of 7,300, affecting roles from executive to technical officers.

