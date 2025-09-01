Left Menu

European Commission President's Plane Faces GPS Jam Over Bulgaria

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane experienced GPS jamming while approaching Bulgaria, attributed to suspected Russian interference. The aircraft landed safely despite the interference. The incident highlights the EU's resolve to enhance its defense capabilities in response to ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:57 IST
European Commission President's Plane Faces GPS Jam Over Bulgaria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, the GPS system of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane experienced interference while en route to Bulgaria, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Despite the disruption, the aircraft safely landed, a testament to effective air traffic management.

The GPS jamming is suspected to be a result of Russian interference, according to Bulgarian authorities. This assertion arises amidst rising tensions with Russia, and the European Union's commitment to bolster defense capabilities and support for Ukraine.

This incident happened during von der Leyen's tour of EU member nations bordering Russia, providing her firsthand perspective on regional security threats. The EU remains determined to invest in fortifying defense measures in light of ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

 India
2
Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

 India
3
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages wi...

 India
4
Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025