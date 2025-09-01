European Commission President's Plane Faces GPS Jam Over Bulgaria

In a concerning development, the GPS system of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane experienced interference while en route to Bulgaria, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Despite the disruption, the aircraft safely landed, a testament to effective air traffic management.

The GPS jamming is suspected to be a result of Russian interference, according to Bulgarian authorities. This assertion arises amidst rising tensions with Russia, and the European Union's commitment to bolster defense capabilities and support for Ukraine.

This incident happened during von der Leyen's tour of EU member nations bordering Russia, providing her firsthand perspective on regional security threats. The EU remains determined to invest in fortifying defense measures in light of ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)