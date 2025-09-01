Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Stabbing at Delhi Liquor Store

Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 42-year-old liquor shop employee in Northwest Delhi. The attack, allegedly orchestrated due to a personal enmity, involved multiple assailants. The police are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Northwest Delhi, two men have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a government liquor shop employee, Gyan Pal Singh. The brazen attack is said to stem from a conspiracy due to personal enmity with the victim, police reported on Monday.

Authorities were alerted to the violent episode on August 31 when a group swarmed the shop on scooters, launching a knife assault on Singh. Severely wounded, Singh was rushed to hospital, as police registered an attempt to murder case at Bharat Nagar Police Station.

Through meticulous investigation, including technical surveillance, the police arrested suspects Akbar and Rehan, who confessed to the crime, hinting at a deeper conspiracy facilitated by a local property dealer. A manhunt for additional accomplices is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

