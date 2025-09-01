Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Land Allocation for Cement Factory in Assam

The Gauhati High Court expressed shock over the allocation of 3,000 bighas of land to a private cement company in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The court questioned if environmental clearances were obtained. Amidst disagreements, the government formed an enquiry to probe the matter, aiming to clarify policy and records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:18 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Land Allocation for Cement Factory in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court has raised concerns about the allocation of 3,000 bighas of land to Mahabal Cement for a factory in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi demanded to see policy records and environmental clearance for the land use in the 6th Schedule Area.

The government defended the decision, asserting transparency in the process and forming a three-member committee to investigate. Amid the controversy, Justice Medhi emphasized the need for balancing industry development with tribal welfare, while questioning the lack of detail on Mahabal Cement's financial standing.

The court is overseeing if proper authorizations were acquired and scrutinizing financial transactions concerning land acquisition, amidst political tensions and claims of fairness by the Assam government's Advocate General Devajit Saikia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025