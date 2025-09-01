Controversy Erupts Over Land Allocation for Cement Factory in Assam

The Gauhati High Court has raised concerns about the allocation of 3,000 bighas of land to Mahabal Cement for a factory in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi demanded to see policy records and environmental clearance for the land use in the 6th Schedule Area.

The government defended the decision, asserting transparency in the process and forming a three-member committee to investigate. Amid the controversy, Justice Medhi emphasized the need for balancing industry development with tribal welfare, while questioning the lack of detail on Mahabal Cement's financial standing.

The court is overseeing if proper authorizations were acquired and scrutinizing financial transactions concerning land acquisition, amidst political tensions and claims of fairness by the Assam government's Advocate General Devajit Saikia.

(With inputs from agencies.)