Tragic End: Police Constable's Alleged Suicide in Shamli

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old police constable allegedly took his own life in his native village in Shamli district, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Narender Kumar, who hailed from Rajaknagar village in the Jhinjhana area, was discovered hanging from a ceiling in his house. The authorities have dispatched the body for post-mortem, with Station House Officer Jitender Sharma confirming that further investigations are ongoing.

Kumar joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force in 2015 and was serving with UP-112 in Noida. On personal leave, he had returned to his village with his wife Kavita, whom he married in 2016. Preliminary findings hint at a dispute with his wife as a potential reason behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)