Global Gathering: Crafting Security for Ukraine's Future

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join a significant international meeting via remote means this Thursday. The gathering, consisting of representatives from 30 countries, aims to strategize security support for Ukraine pending a peace agreement with Russia.

Chancellor Merz emphasized the crucial nature of security guarantees during a Berlin news conference, underlying their central role in future peace processes.

The international community is gearing up for a pivotal discussion that could shape Ukraine's security landscape in the post-conflict era.

