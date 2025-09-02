Global Gathering: Crafting Security for Ukraine's Future
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his remote participation in a meeting of 30 nations, focusing on Ukraine's security support following a peace deal with Russia. The Berlin conference emphasized the importance of security guarantees.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join a significant international meeting via remote means this Thursday. The gathering, consisting of representatives from 30 countries, aims to strategize security support for Ukraine pending a peace agreement with Russia.
Chancellor Merz emphasized the crucial nature of security guarantees during a Berlin news conference, underlying their central role in future peace processes.
The international community is gearing up for a pivotal discussion that could shape Ukraine's security landscape in the post-conflict era.
