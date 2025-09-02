Left Menu

Supreme Court Next Step as Bail Denied to Activist Umar Khalid Again

Umar Khalid's bail plea was rejected by the High Court, prompting his partner to seek recourse in the Supreme Court. Khalid has been jailed since 2020 amid charges linked to the Northeast Delhi riots. Student activists claim they are unjustly targeted, while real instigators remain free.

The High Court has rejected the bail plea of activist Umar Khalid, who has been incarcerated since September 2020 over allegations tied to the Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy. Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, announced that she will appeal to the Supreme Court, stating it's their only remaining recourse for justice.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) plans a solidarity march on September 13 to mark five years of Khalid's arrest. Khalid drew public attention after being implicated in 2016 for allegedly inciting slogans at JNU. The JNUSU president criticized the judiciary for denying bail to activists like Khalid while purported main instigators roam freely.

Khalid, now 38, has seen his bail applications dismissed multiple times. In a recent session, the court upheld prior judgments, describing the unrest as a calculated conspiracy. Despite withdrawal of an earlier Supreme Court plea citing changed circumstances, Khalid's camp hopes for a favorable outcome in the future.

