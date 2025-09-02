Faridabad Crime Branch Cops Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption within the police force, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad has apprehended three officers from the local crime branch for accepting a bribe. The team acted on a complaint from a junk dealer who alleged that the officers demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe to avoid arrest in a theft case.

The officers, identified as EASI Sanjay Kumar and head constables Khalid and Farukh, allegedly coerced the dealer's father for interrogation, accusing him of dealing in stolen goods. Despite the dealer's appeals, the officers insisted on a Rs 25,000 bribe, prompting the dealer to contact the ACB.

A sting operation was promptly organized by the anti-corruption officials, leading to the arrest of the officers caught accepting the bribe. The incident exposes systemic issues of corruption within the crime branch, with authorities pledging thorough investigations and stringent actions against the involved personnel.

