Faridabad Crime Branch Cops Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Three Faridabad crime branch officers were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe. They allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a junk dealer, promising not to arrest him in a theft case. The arrest followed a sting operation after the dealer's complaint.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption within the police force, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad has apprehended three officers from the local crime branch for accepting a bribe. The team acted on a complaint from a junk dealer who alleged that the officers demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe to avoid arrest in a theft case.

The officers, identified as EASI Sanjay Kumar and head constables Khalid and Farukh, allegedly coerced the dealer's father for interrogation, accusing him of dealing in stolen goods. Despite the dealer's appeals, the officers insisted on a Rs 25,000 bribe, prompting the dealer to contact the ACB.

A sting operation was promptly organized by the anti-corruption officials, leading to the arrest of the officers caught accepting the bribe. The incident exposes systemic issues of corruption within the crime branch, with authorities pledging thorough investigations and stringent actions against the involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

