Tragedy Strikes: Drunk Driver Ploughs Into Ganesh Festival Procession
Three people were killed and 22 injured when a drunk driver crashed an SUV into a religious procession in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred during the Ganpati festival, with the driver apprehended at the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover further details.
In a tragic event in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, a religious procession celebrating the Ganpati festival was struck by an SUV late Tuesday night, resulting in three deaths and injuries to 22 others. The driver, reportedly inebriated, drove into the gathering in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits.
Those killed in the crash were identified as Vipin Prajapati, Arvind Kerketta, and Khirovati Yadav, with ages ranging from 17 to 32. Law enforcement reported the SUV, driven by 40-year-old Sukhsagar Vaishnav, collided with the procession on the Bagicha-Jashpur road, leaving some of the injured in critical condition.
The incident prompted an immediate response, with severely injured victims transferred to Ambikapur medical college, while others received care at a local health center. The suspect was taken into custody and the vehicle confiscated. An investigation is ongoing to delve into the particulars of the fatal event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
