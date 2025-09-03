Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Granted Bail After 17 Years in Jail

After serving more than 17 years for murder, ex-gangster and politician Arun Gawli stepped out of Nagpur Central Jail, thanks to a Supreme Court decision.

The Supreme Court granted bail due to his prolonged incarceration and pending appeal, much to the relief of his awaiting family and supporters.

Known for his rise in Byculla's Dagdi Chawl, Gawli is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, and once served as an MLA from the Chinchpokli area in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)