Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Granted Bail After 17 Years in Jail
Arun Gawli, a former Mumbai gangster turned politician, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court after serving over 17 years in prison for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. The court cited the long duration of his incarceration and pending appeal as reasons for the decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:39 IST
After serving more than 17 years for murder, ex-gangster and politician Arun Gawli stepped out of Nagpur Central Jail, thanks to a Supreme Court decision.
The Supreme Court granted bail due to his prolonged incarceration and pending appeal, much to the relief of his awaiting family and supporters.
Known for his rise in Byculla's Dagdi Chawl, Gawli is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, and once served as an MLA from the Chinchpokli area in Mumbai.
