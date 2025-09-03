Left Menu

Kolkata Court Acquits Man in Misunderstanding Rape Case

A Kolkata court acquitted a man of rape charges after the complainant admitted the allegations stemmed from a misunderstanding. Initially arrested in November 2020, the man spent 51 days in custody. The complainant later recanted, stating the complaint was filed in error, leading to his acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:05 IST
Kolkata Court Acquits Man in Misunderstanding Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal legal development, a court in Kolkata has acquitted a man accused of rape, following revelations that the allegations arose from a misunderstanding between the involved parties.

Initially arrested in November 2020, the man experienced 51 days of incarceration before eventually being granted bail in January 2021. The legal proceedings highlighted the dynamics between the complainant and the accused, with the complainant acknowledging the misunderstanding during trial.

Ultimately, the judgment underscored the absence of substantive evidence and corroborating witness testimony, leading to a declaration of 'not guilty' for the accused. The court emphasized the consensual nature of the relationship, dismissing charges under sections 376 and 417 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025