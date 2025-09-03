Kolkata Court Acquits Man in Misunderstanding Rape Case

In a pivotal legal development, a court in Kolkata has acquitted a man accused of rape, following revelations that the allegations arose from a misunderstanding between the involved parties.

Initially arrested in November 2020, the man experienced 51 days of incarceration before eventually being granted bail in January 2021. The legal proceedings highlighted the dynamics between the complainant and the accused, with the complainant acknowledging the misunderstanding during trial.

Ultimately, the judgment underscored the absence of substantive evidence and corroborating witness testimony, leading to a declaration of 'not guilty' for the accused. The court emphasized the consensual nature of the relationship, dismissing charges under sections 376 and 417 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)