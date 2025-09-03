Supreme Court Calls for Policy to Prevent Foreign Nationals from Evading Justice

The Supreme Court has stressed the importance of establishing a national policy to prevent foreign nationals accused of crimes in India from escaping justice. This call comes after a Nigerian national, accused of cheating, jumped bail and fled the country, underscoring a gap in current legal frameworks.

In a hearing on August 26, Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih revealed there was no extradition treaty between Nigeria and India, complicating legal recourse. The apex court's prior decision on December 4 last year had already set aside a Jharkhand High Court order that had granted bail to the accused, Alex David.

The Centre has been asked to address procedural guidelines in such cases. In response, an affidavit outlines existing measures, but the lack of a bilateral treaty remains a significant hurdle. Without it, extradition requests may go unfulfilled, leaving foreign nationals like David able to evade prosecution.