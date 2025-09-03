Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist Shakes Jamshedpur Jewelry Market

A jewelry store in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, was robbed by six armed men who stole gold worth Rs 6 lakh and attacked the owner. The incident has raised safety concerns and reputational questions for the local police, who are investigating using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:12 IST
Daring Daylight Heist Shakes Jamshedpur Jewelry Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A jewelry store was audaciously robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur's bustling Sonari area on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

The heist involved six armed men who, posing as customers, looted gold worth Rs 6 lakh and violently attacked the store owner. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage for clues.

This is the third such incident in the Sonari area, drawing sharp criticism from local leaders and raising questions over police efficacy. The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

