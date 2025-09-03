Daring Daylight Heist Shakes Jamshedpur Jewelry Market

A jewelry store was audaciously robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur's bustling Sonari area on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

The heist involved six armed men who, posing as customers, looted gold worth Rs 6 lakh and violently attacked the store owner. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage for clues.

This is the third such incident in the Sonari area, drawing sharp criticism from local leaders and raising questions over police efficacy. The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded swift action.

