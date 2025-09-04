U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike

In a significant escalation of its efforts against drug cartels, the United States military has carried out a lethal operation targeting a Venezuelan vessel suspected of narcotics trafficking. Senior U.S. national security officials have confirmed the continuation of military activities in the region.

According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the mission aims to dismantle organized narco-terrorism networks. While details about the strike remain classified, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized its necessity due to the immediate threat posed by the smuggling of large quantities of drugs.

Controversy surrounds the legality of the operation, with international law experts criticizing the use of deadly force. Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities and opposition figures debate the authenticity and implications of the strike, reminiscent of past U.S. actions against international militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)