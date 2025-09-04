Controversy Strikes: Enrico Macias Concert Banned in Istanbul Amid Protests
The Istanbul governor's office has prohibited Enrico Macias' concert following protests against his pro-Israeli stance. The decision comes amidst Turkey's harsh criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, which Ankara deems genocidal. The concert and related protests were banned to prevent legal and social grievances.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a move reflecting growing tensions, Turkish authorities have cancelled a concert by Enrico Macias, a French singer of Algerian-Jewish descent, originally scheduled in Istanbul. The decision followed widespread calls for protest due to the singer's support for Israel.
The Istanbul governor's office, citing potential legal repercussions and social grievances, announced the ban late Wednesday. Scheduled for Friday night, the concert had been expected to draw significant protest activity in the city's Sisli district, which has also been prohibited.
This decision underscores Turkey's staunch stance against Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Turkish officials have accused Israel of committing genocide and have halted trade while urging international measures against the country. Israel has refuted such claims despite the high death toll reported from its Gaza operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
