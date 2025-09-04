Left Menu

China and Pakistan Forge Stronger Security Ties

China and Pakistan have agreed to enhance security and defense cooperation through a joint action plan to combat terrorism. This announcement follows Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, during which he met Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping to discuss the bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move to bolster security ties, China and Pakistan have agreed on a joint action plan aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and tackling terrorism. The news was announced by China's state agency Xinhua on Thursday.

The development was part of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he engaged in discussions with high-level Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The enhanced collaboration reflects both countries' commitment to maintaining regional stability and fostering closer bilateral relations amid global geopolitical shifts.

