China and Pakistan Forge Stronger Security Ties

In a move to bolster security ties, China and Pakistan have agreed on a joint action plan aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and tackling terrorism. The news was announced by China's state agency Xinhua on Thursday.

The development was part of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, where he engaged in discussions with high-level Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The enhanced collaboration reflects both countries' commitment to maintaining regional stability and fostering closer bilateral relations amid global geopolitical shifts.