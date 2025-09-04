Ukraine's Allies Unite for Lasting Peace
Czech PM Petr Fiala emphasized the importance of continued aid to Ukraine and pressure on Russia for lasting peace, following talks among allied leaders. The coalition of countries agreed on the need for robust security guarantees for Kyiv.
In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's allies have affirmed the necessity of sustaining intensive aid to Kyiv for its defense efforts. This decision came following high-level talks among international leaders, Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic stated on Thursday.
Fiala emphasized the critical need to maintain pressure on Russia as a means to achieve a just and lasting peace. He highlighted that robust security guarantees are essential for ensuring long-term stability in the region.
The discussions took place both virtually and in Paris, involving a 'coalition of the willing' aiming to support Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions. Leaders from multiple countries participated, reinforcing a unified stance against Russian aggression.
