Left Menu

Ukraine's Allies Unite for Lasting Peace

Czech PM Petr Fiala emphasized the importance of continued aid to Ukraine and pressure on Russia for lasting peace, following talks among allied leaders. The coalition of countries agreed on the need for robust security guarantees for Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:28 IST
Ukraine's Allies Unite for Lasting Peace
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine's allies have affirmed the necessity of sustaining intensive aid to Kyiv for its defense efforts. This decision came following high-level talks among international leaders, Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic stated on Thursday.

Fiala emphasized the critical need to maintain pressure on Russia as a means to achieve a just and lasting peace. He highlighted that robust security guarantees are essential for ensuring long-term stability in the region.

The discussions took place both virtually and in Paris, involving a 'coalition of the willing' aiming to support Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions. Leaders from multiple countries participated, reinforcing a unified stance against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

High Drama in Panvel: Hostage Crisis Over Property Dispute

 India
2
Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises

 India
3
French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

 France
4
Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

Britain Escalates Sanctions on Russia Over Child Deportation Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025