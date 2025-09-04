Maharashtra Castes: The Call for a Census Revolution
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal advocates for a caste-based census, proposing it as a permanent solution to the reservation dilemma. He criticizes the government for inciting tensions between Marathas and OBCs and questions if Maharashtra will follow Telangana's lead in offering a higher quota to OBCs.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for a caste-based census, labeling it as the 'only permanent solution' to the reservation conflict within the state. He also criticized the Devendra Fadnavis government's handling of the situation, pointing to tensions sparked between the Maratha and OBC communities.
His remarks follow the cessation of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, after government officials agreed to many of his demands concerning the Maratha quota. Sapkal questioned whether the state would emulate Telangana's approach in allotting a substantial 42% quota to OBCs.
The discussion centers on Marathas being classified under the Kunbi category—an OBC group—according to a historical Hyderabad Gazette dating back to 1918. Linking this to ongoing controversies, Sapkal accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of inflaming community conflicts through contradictory assurances on reservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Assures Fair Play in Maratha Quota Allocation
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Critiques Opposition Amid Maratha Quota Resolution
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System
Sanjay Raut Urges Bhujbal to Resign over OBC Injustice