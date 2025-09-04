Left Menu

Maharashtra Castes: The Call for a Census Revolution

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal advocates for a caste-based census, proposing it as a permanent solution to the reservation dilemma. He criticizes the government for inciting tensions between Marathas and OBCs and questions if Maharashtra will follow Telangana's lead in offering a higher quota to OBCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:01 IST
Maharashtra Castes: The Call for a Census Revolution
Maharashtra Congress president
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for a caste-based census, labeling it as the 'only permanent solution' to the reservation conflict within the state. He also criticized the Devendra Fadnavis government's handling of the situation, pointing to tensions sparked between the Maratha and OBC communities.

His remarks follow the cessation of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, after government officials agreed to many of his demands concerning the Maratha quota. Sapkal questioned whether the state would emulate Telangana's approach in allotting a substantial 42% quota to OBCs.

The discussion centers on Marathas being classified under the Kunbi category—an OBC group—according to a historical Hyderabad Gazette dating back to 1918. Linking this to ongoing controversies, Sapkal accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of inflaming community conflicts through contradictory assurances on reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025