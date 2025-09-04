Maharashtra Castes: The Call for a Census Revolution

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for a caste-based census, labeling it as the 'only permanent solution' to the reservation conflict within the state. He also criticized the Devendra Fadnavis government's handling of the situation, pointing to tensions sparked between the Maratha and OBC communities.

His remarks follow the cessation of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, after government officials agreed to many of his demands concerning the Maratha quota. Sapkal questioned whether the state would emulate Telangana's approach in allotting a substantial 42% quota to OBCs.

The discussion centers on Marathas being classified under the Kunbi category—an OBC group—according to a historical Hyderabad Gazette dating back to 1918. Linking this to ongoing controversies, Sapkal accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of inflaming community conflicts through contradictory assurances on reservation.

