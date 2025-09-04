Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand
Two individuals, 26-year-old Uttam Malik and 16-year-old Rohit Mahato, tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning near a temple in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. They sought shelter from the rain when the lightning hit. Despite being rushed to a hospital, both were declared dead.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday evening when a lightning strike claimed the lives of a young man and a teenager. The incident occurred near Manohartad Chowk, where Uttam Malik, 26, and Rohit Mahato, 16, were seeking cover from rain near a temple close to Hirak Road.
Sindri police station officer-in-charge, Sanjay Kumar, reported that the pair were found unconscious at the site following the lightning strike. Local residents acted swiftly, taking both victims to Baliapur Community Health Centre before they were referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad town, where they were pronounced dead.
Authorities have initiated compensation proceedings, as outlined in disaster management protocols, and an autopsy is scheduled. The community mourns the loss, with Malik remembered as a married resident and Mahato commemorated as a local student.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Road Repairs in Haryana Amidst Torrential Rains
Telangana Appeals for Rs 16,000 Crore Relief from Centre Post Rains
Torrential Rains Ravage Tibetan Settlements in Himachal Pradesh
Punjab Authorities Bolster Flood Preparedness Amid Heavy Rains
Deluge in Jammu and Kashmir: Torrential Rains Trigger Warnings Across Districts