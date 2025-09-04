Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Two individuals, 26-year-old Uttam Malik and 16-year-old Rohit Mahato, tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning near a temple in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. They sought shelter from the rain when the lightning hit. Despite being rushed to a hospital, both were declared dead.

  • India

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday evening when a lightning strike claimed the lives of a young man and a teenager. The incident occurred near Manohartad Chowk, where Uttam Malik, 26, and Rohit Mahato, 16, were seeking cover from rain near a temple close to Hirak Road.

Sindri police station officer-in-charge, Sanjay Kumar, reported that the pair were found unconscious at the site following the lightning strike. Local residents acted swiftly, taking both victims to Baliapur Community Health Centre before they were referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad town, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities have initiated compensation proceedings, as outlined in disaster management protocols, and an autopsy is scheduled. The community mourns the loss, with Malik remembered as a married resident and Mahato commemorated as a local student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

