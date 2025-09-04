Left Menu

Judiciary in the Spotlight: Controversy Over Remarks by Former MLA

A complaint was filed against former MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh for allegedly making indecent remarks about the judiciary during a protest march against the acquittal of former BJP leader Sanjiv Singh in a 2017 murder case. The remarks have sparked outrage within the legal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A legal storm has erupted in Dhanbad after a lawyer filed a complaint against former Congress MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh, accusing her of making indecent remarks about the judiciary. This follows a protest march against the acquittal of a former BJP leader.

The protest, fueled by dissatisfaction with the verdict that cleared Sanjiv Singh, accused in the 2017 murder of Neeraj Singh, saw Purnima allegedly labeling the judiciary as 'unjust.' Such comments have sparked anger among the legal fraternity.

Lawyer Waqar Ahmed, who lodged the complaint, condemned the remarks and emphasized that disagreements with judicial decisions should be addressed through proper legal channels, urging respect for judges. The case will be heard in Dhanbad's Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

