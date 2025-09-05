Left Menu

Bridging Justice: India's Judiciary Redefining Its Role

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai spoke at the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025, highlighting the judiciary's evolving role as a bridge between public aspirations and constitutional ideals. He emphasized its duty to ensure justice and equality while adapting to contemporary challenges and furthering democracy through institutional innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:56 IST
In a significant address at the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025 in Kathmandu, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed the evolving role of the judiciary as a crucial bridge connecting public aspirations to the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, and dignity.

CJI Gavai articulated the judiciary's expanded duty beyond mere dispute resolution, emphasizing its proactive role in interpreting laws under contemporary challenges to guide governance and bolster public trust.

He highlighted the judiciary's innovations, from digital infrastructure to access-to-justice initiatives, underscoring a comprehensive vision of an inclusive and efficient judicial system responsive to the emerging globalized challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

