Bridging Justice: India's Judiciary Redefining Its Role
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai spoke at the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025, highlighting the judiciary's evolving role as a bridge between public aspirations and constitutional ideals. He emphasized its duty to ensure justice and equality while adapting to contemporary challenges and furthering democracy through institutional innovations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address at the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025 in Kathmandu, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed the evolving role of the judiciary as a crucial bridge connecting public aspirations to the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, and dignity.
CJI Gavai articulated the judiciary's expanded duty beyond mere dispute resolution, emphasizing its proactive role in interpreting laws under contemporary challenges to guide governance and bolster public trust.
He highlighted the judiciary's innovations, from digital infrastructure to access-to-justice initiatives, underscoring a comprehensive vision of an inclusive and efficient judicial system responsive to the emerging globalized challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exploring the Vice Presidency: A Constitutional Office Beyond Politics
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Session: A Constitutional Convening
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.
Arbour Investments strikes ₹75 Crore Investment deal with Maharaja Dream Homes in Dombivli, sets New Governance Benchmark for Affordable Housing
Arbour Investments strikes ₹75 Crore Investment deal with Maharaja Dream Homes in Dombivli, sets New Governance Benchmark for Affordable Housing