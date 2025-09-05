Vehicle Seizure in Anantnag: A Deeper Look into UAPA Case

A vehicle was seized in Anantnag district on Friday amid a continuing investigation related to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a police spokesperson.

The vehicle is owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, a local from Takia Hugam, Srigufwara, and the nephew of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, an accused individual in the same UAPA case recorded at Mattan police station.

Registered under case number 57/2024, the vehicle is allegedly involved in activities contravening the Indian Arms Act, the UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The vehicle has been confiscated under Section 25(1) of the UAPA as it is considered proceeds of terrorism, prohibiting Shah from any sale, leasing, or transfer of the property until further directives.

