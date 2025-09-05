Left Menu

Vehicle Seizure in Anantnag: A Deeper Look into UAPA Case

A vehicle belonging to Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah was confiscated in Anantnag as part of an ongoing investigation under the UAPA. Shah's vehicle is connected to a case involving arms, explosives, and narcotics. The vehicle was seized as proceeds of terrorism, restricting Shah's rights to transfer it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:42 IST
Vehicle Seizure in Anantnag: A Deeper Look into UAPA Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle was seized in Anantnag district on Friday amid a continuing investigation related to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a police spokesperson.

The vehicle is owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, a local from Takia Hugam, Srigufwara, and the nephew of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, an accused individual in the same UAPA case recorded at Mattan police station.

Registered under case number 57/2024, the vehicle is allegedly involved in activities contravening the Indian Arms Act, the UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The vehicle has been confiscated under Section 25(1) of the UAPA as it is considered proceeds of terrorism, prohibiting Shah from any sale, leasing, or transfer of the property until further directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025