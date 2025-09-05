Left Menu

Telangana Reforms Land Management with 'Bhu Bharati'

Telangana introduces the 'Bhu Bharati' portal to address land administration issues from the previous 'Dharani' system. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticizes the former BRS regime for mishandling land records and promises a pro-people approach with newly appointed Grama Palana Officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the launch of the 'Bhu Bharati' portal, aimed at reforming land administration by addressing issues stemming from the previous 'Dharani' land records management system.

During an event where he distributed appointment letters to new Grama Palana Officers, Reddy criticized the former BRS government for allegedly using 'Dharani' as a tool for land grabs and misrepresentation of Village Revenue Officers.

The Congress government, honoring its pre-election promise, introduced 'Bhu Bharati' to rectify these concerns, urging the GPOs to foster trust through a community-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

