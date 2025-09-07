Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact
Boko Haram militants attacked the village of Darul Jamal in northeastern Nigeria, killing over 60 people. This violent assault occurred after the residents had returned from displacement camps. The attack was perpetrated by a faction of Boko Haram, amidst ongoing conflict and displacement affecting millions in the region.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In a harrowing attack, Boko Haram militants launched a nighttime assault on the village of Darul Jamal in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 60 individuals. The tragedy unfolded as residents, recently returned from displacement, faced a brutal raid by the militant group also known as Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad.
Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum, during a visit to the attacked locality, confirmed the death toll and urged the community not to flee again, promising improved security and aid. The brazen attack saw over a dozen homes set ablaze and forced more than 100 people to seek refuge elsewhere.
This violence occurs amidst Boko Haram's ongoing insurgency, which originated as a rebellion against Western education. The insurgency, now split into factions, including one allied with the Islamic State, has resulted in widespread death and displacement, affecting Nigeria and its neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boko Haram
- Nigeria
- attack
- Bama
- displacement
- conflict
- faction
- ISWAP
- violence
- militants
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Guidelines to Tackle Urban Dog Conflicts
Tragic Conflict over Garbage Ends in Fatal Shooting in Jagrup Pur
Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Conflict and Strengthen Ties
Controversial Palestinian Displacement Stirs Global Debate
Tensions Rise as Egypt Criticizes 'Voluntary Displacement' Amid Gaza Conflict