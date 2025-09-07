Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

In a harrowing attack, Boko Haram militants launched a nighttime assault on the village of Darul Jamal in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 60 individuals. The tragedy unfolded as residents, recently returned from displacement, faced a brutal raid by the militant group also known as Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum, during a visit to the attacked locality, confirmed the death toll and urged the community not to flee again, promising improved security and aid. The brazen attack saw over a dozen homes set ablaze and forced more than 100 people to seek refuge elsewhere.

This violence occurs amidst Boko Haram's ongoing insurgency, which originated as a rebellion against Western education. The insurgency, now split into factions, including one allied with the Islamic State, has resulted in widespread death and displacement, affecting Nigeria and its neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)