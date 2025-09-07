Delhi Supports Punjab Amid Devastating Floods
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sent 52 trucks with relief materials to flood-stricken Punjab, pledging support and Rs 5 crore to their relief fund. Thousands are displaced due to severe flooding. Heavy rain has caused rivers to swell, leading to significant damage and at least 46 deaths.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reaffirmed Delhi's solidarity with Punjab amidst its ongoing flood crisis. On Sunday, Delhi dispatched 52 trucks loaded with essential relief materials to assist those displaced in the state.
The relief operation, led by Delhi BJP, includes food grains, drinking water, clothing, tarpaulins, medicines, and daily necessities. CM Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to providing aid and confirmed a Rs 5 crore contribution to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Floods, exacerbated by overflowing rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi after heavy rainfall in neighboring regions, have claimed 46 lives and damaged crops over vast areas. CM Gupta expressed a message of unity, echoing sentiments of national support demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
