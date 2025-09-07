Left Menu

Delhi Supports Punjab Amid Devastating Floods

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sent 52 trucks with relief materials to flood-stricken Punjab, pledging support and Rs 5 crore to their relief fund. Thousands are displaced due to severe flooding. Heavy rain has caused rivers to swell, leading to significant damage and at least 46 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:11 IST
Delhi Supports Punjab Amid Devastating Floods
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reaffirmed Delhi's solidarity with Punjab amidst its ongoing flood crisis. On Sunday, Delhi dispatched 52 trucks loaded with essential relief materials to assist those displaced in the state.

The relief operation, led by Delhi BJP, includes food grains, drinking water, clothing, tarpaulins, medicines, and daily necessities. CM Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to providing aid and confirmed a Rs 5 crore contribution to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Floods, exacerbated by overflowing rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi after heavy rainfall in neighboring regions, have claimed 46 lives and damaged crops over vast areas. CM Gupta expressed a message of unity, echoing sentiments of national support demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025