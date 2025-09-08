Historic Seoul Summit: Defense Ministers Meet Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, the defense ministers of South Korea and Japan are scheduled to meet in Seoul. This gathering marks the first official visit of a Japanese defense minister to South Korea in ten years, indicating a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

The dialogue, set against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical complexities, follows a major Chinese military parade attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's growing influence in the region.

Previously, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shiegeru Ishiba aimed to solidify security and economic ties. However, Ishiba's recent resignation casts doubt over Japan's future policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)