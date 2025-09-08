Left Menu

Historic Seoul Summit: Defense Ministers Meet Amid Rising Tensions

The South Korean and Japanese defense ministers are set to meet in Seoul, marking the first official visit by a Japanese defense minister to South Korea in a decade. The talks occur amid heightened regional tensions and recent geopolitical developments involving North Korea and China.

In a significant diplomatic move, the defense ministers of South Korea and Japan are scheduled to meet in Seoul. This gathering marks the first official visit of a Japanese defense minister to South Korea in ten years, indicating a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

The dialogue, set against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical complexities, follows a major Chinese military parade attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's growing influence in the region.

Previously, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shiegeru Ishiba aimed to solidify security and economic ties. However, Ishiba's recent resignation casts doubt over Japan's future policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

