Rajasthan High Court Stays Sub-Inspector Exam Cancellation Amid Paper Leak Allegations

The Rajasthan High Court has temporarily stayed a previous order to cancel the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam amidst paper leak allegations. This decision was made after Vikram Panwar, a successful candidate, appealed. The corruption scandal has resulted in arrests, though a cabinet sub-committee advised against scrapping the exam entirely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:09 IST
The Rajasthan High Court has intervened in the sub-inspector recruitment exam saga by staying an earlier order that quashed the process due to paper leak allegations. The stay was granted on the appeal of Vikram Panwar, one of the exam's successful candidates.

The appeal argued that only a few identified candidates cheated and that scrapping the exam would unfairly penalize hundreds of honest candidates. The initial order, passed by a single judge on August 28, had nullified the exam after a damning report of a paper leak.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had advertised for 859 positions, but the discovery of the leak led to multiple arrests, including over 50 trainee sub-inspectors. Despite the scandal, a state cabinet sub-committee advised against canceling the exam altogether.

