The Mule Supplier: Inside A Nationwide Online Scam Operation
A 26-year-old man named Satyam Kulshretha has been arrested for his role in a nationwide online trading scam, wherein he provided mule bank accounts for laundering money. Operating under the alias 'Sam', Satyam promised commissions to lure individuals into providing bank accounts which were then used for fraudulent activities.
A 26-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts nationwide, aiding an extensive online trading scam. The Delhi resident reportedly lost over Rs 24 lakh in the fraud, police announced on Monday.
Identified as Satyam Kulshretha, alias Sam, from Agra, the suspect was captured in Gurugram's Sector 11 after an intensive technical surveillance. This surveillance revealed his involvement with over 50 agents across India, acting as crucial links in a vast network facilitating online scams.
After losses in his tiffin service venture, Sam turned to illicit activities, lured by a school friend. Posing as a Chinese gaming company representative under a different identity, he offered commissions to entice individuals into handing over their bank details, which were then exploited by fraudsters.
