Four Arrested for Murder in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: Old Enmity at Play

Four men have been arrested for the murder of two friends in Pratap Nagar, Delhi. The victims were shot over an old enmity. Firearms and motorcycles used in the crime were recovered. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of two men in northeast Delhi's Pratap Nagar. The Delhi police officers shared this update on Monday.

The victims, Sudhir alias Bunty and Radhey Prajapati, were fatally shot on September 5 by unknown assailants in C-Block of Pratap Nagar. The victims succumbed to their injuries at GTB Hospital. The accused have been identified as Chetanya Tomar, Pradeep Bhati, Pawan Bhati, and Pramod, authorities confirmed.

During the probe, law enforcement uncovered a pistol and motorcycles allegedly used in the crime. The arrested individuals confessed that the attack stemmed from an old feud. One of the accused, Pawan, was previously embroiled in several criminal activities. The investigation continues as police seek to map out the entire conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

