Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

A woman and her two children were discovered dead in Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir. The bodies were found near the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Their causes of death remain unknown as police and forensic teams investigate. The victims include a middle-aged woman, her son, and daughter, aged between seven and ten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in the Banihal area of the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, where a woman and her two children were found dead.

The somber scene was located approximately three kilometers from Banihal town, near the bustling Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Authorities are still trying to ascertain the causes of these untimely deaths.

The victims, identified as a middle-aged woman and her children—a boy and a girl aged between seven and ten—were stumbled upon by locals. The police have launched an investigation with the assistance of forensic specialists to unlock the mystery surrounding this sorrowful event.

