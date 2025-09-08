Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

A tragic discovery was made in the Banihal area of the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, where a woman and her two children were found dead.

The somber scene was located approximately three kilometers from Banihal town, near the bustling Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Authorities are still trying to ascertain the causes of these untimely deaths.

The victims, identified as a middle-aged woman and her children—a boy and a girl aged between seven and ten—were stumbled upon by locals. The police have launched an investigation with the assistance of forensic specialists to unlock the mystery surrounding this sorrowful event.