Violence Erupts: Deadly Attack at Jerusalem Bus Stop

A tragic scene unfolded on the outskirts of Jerusalem when two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. The attack, described by police as one of the deadliest in recent years, has intensified already simmering tensions in the region.

Witnesses described the horror of the attack, including Ester Lugasi, who was injured while fleeing the scene. In the aftermath, authorities identified the victims and reported more than 20 individuals sustained injuries. Both shooters were reportedly shot dead by an armed civilian and a soldier on-site.

International reactions were swift, with condemnations from various nations including Spain, whose citizen was among the deceased. Israeli forces are actively pursuing those who aided the assailants, as the Gaza conflict casts a long shadow over the West Bank and further escalates violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)