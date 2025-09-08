Left Menu

Violence Erupts: Deadly Attack at Jerusalem Bus Stop

A shooting at a Jerusalem bus stop left six dead and over 20 injured, in what police labeled as a terrorist attack. The gunmen, identified as Palestinians from the West Bank, were shot dead by security forces. International condemnation followed, as tensions with Hamas in Gaza continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:55 IST
Violence Erupts: Deadly Attack at Jerusalem Bus Stop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic scene unfolded on the outskirts of Jerusalem when two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. The attack, described by police as one of the deadliest in recent years, has intensified already simmering tensions in the region.

Witnesses described the horror of the attack, including Ester Lugasi, who was injured while fleeing the scene. In the aftermath, authorities identified the victims and reported more than 20 individuals sustained injuries. Both shooters were reportedly shot dead by an armed civilian and a soldier on-site.

International reactions were swift, with condemnations from various nations including Spain, whose citizen was among the deceased. Israeli forces are actively pursuing those who aided the assailants, as the Gaza conflict casts a long shadow over the West Bank and further escalates violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End Amidst Domestic Strife in Thakurdwara

Tragic End Amidst Domestic Strife in Thakurdwara

 India
2
French Politics in Turmoil: The Fall of François Bayrou

French Politics in Turmoil: The Fall of François Bayrou

 Global
3
Abbas Ansari's Political Comeback: A Turn in Mau's Legislative Drama

Abbas Ansari's Political Comeback: A Turn in Mau's Legislative Drama

 India
4
UK Home Secretary Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration and International Cooperation

UK Home Secretary Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration and International Co...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025