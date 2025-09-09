Left Menu

High Seas Drama: Drone Attack or Internal Blast?

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza reported a suspected drone attack on its boat in Tunisian waters, although local authorities claim the explosion was internal. The flotilla, aimed at delivering aid to Gaza, has drawn varied international support but faces challenges amid an ongoing naval blockade by Israel.

Updated: 09-09-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza alleges that a drone struck one of its boats in Tunisian waters, though Tunisian officials dismiss the claim, attributing the explosion to internal causes. All six passengers and crew aboard were unharmed, and the boat suffered fire damage.

The flotilla, which sails under a Portuguese flag, is an international mission to deliver aid to Gaza and is backed by 44 nations, including figures like activist Greta Thunberg. The initiative was met with cheers and cries of 'Free Palestine' near Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, highlighting ongoing global tensions over the Gaza blockade enforced by Israel since 2007.

Despite claims of a drone attack, the GSF remains steadfast, vowing to continue its mission of solidarity with Gaza and promising an investigation into the incident. As the blockade persists amid escalating conflict, the flotilla's efforts draw international attention and controversy.

