ICC Charges Loom Over Ugandan Warlord Joseph Kony

The International Criminal Court is finalizing charges against Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army. Kony remains the longest-standing ICC fugitive. Legal experts believe these proceedings may set precedents for other wanted figures like Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC faces criticism over its jurisdiction and recent arrest warrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:43 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) commenced hearings this Tuesday to finalize charges against Joseph Kony, the fugitive Ugandan warlord. According to legal experts, these proceedings may serve as a blueprint for other high-profile ICC fugitives, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kony, the notorious leader of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), has eluded capture since an arrest warrant was issued against him in 2005. ICC prosecutors aim to charge him with 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. These charges cover offenses from 2002 to 2005, including murder, rape, child soldiering, sexual slavery, forced marriage, and forced pregnancy.

In 2022, the ICC prosecutor's office sought to revive Kony's case by initiating confirmation of charges hearings in his absence. As efforts to apprehend him faltered, judges permitted in absentia proceedings. A panel of three judges will determine the validity of the charges, with court-appointed lawyers representing Kony. The ICC has faced criticism from significant non-member states, such as the United States, and even its own members, following arrest warrants issued for figures like Netanyahu, who disputes the court's jurisdiction and accusations stemming from the Gaza conflict.

