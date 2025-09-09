Outrage and Repression: CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Killings in Nepal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has condemned the tragic events in Nepal involving the killing of civilians during protests. On Monday night, the party issued a strong statement denouncing the crackdown and the corruption they claim undermines the nation's institutions.

The CPI(ML) Liberation expressed alarm at Nepal's recent decision to ban 26 social media platforms. They described the move as a grave violation of free expression and democratic rights, emphasizing the repression's impact on Nepal's long struggle for democracy.

Amid escalating protests and political tension, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after facing widespread dissent. Demonstrators targeted politicians' residences and the parliament, demanding justice and accountability, amid accusations of corruption and oppressive government actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)