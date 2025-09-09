Outrage and Repression: CPI(ML) Liberation Condemns Killings in Nepal
The CPI(ML) Liberation criticized the killings of protesters in Nepal and a government-imposed ban on social media, citing concerns over democratic rights. The political unrest led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid widespread protests against corruption and repression, highlighting a crisis in Nepal's democratic journey.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has condemned the tragic events in Nepal involving the killing of civilians during protests. On Monday night, the party issued a strong statement denouncing the crackdown and the corruption they claim undermines the nation's institutions.
The CPI(ML) Liberation expressed alarm at Nepal's recent decision to ban 26 social media platforms. They described the move as a grave violation of free expression and democratic rights, emphasizing the repression's impact on Nepal's long struggle for democracy.
Amid escalating protests and political tension, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after facing widespread dissent. Demonstrators targeted politicians' residences and the parliament, demanding justice and accountability, amid accusations of corruption and oppressive government actions.
