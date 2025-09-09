Israel's Bold Strike: Targeting Hamas Leaders in Qatar

In a significant escalation, Israel launched a daring attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, broadening its military campaign across the Middle East. The strike targeted the Gulf Arab state, which has traditionally served as a political base for the Palestinian Islamist group.

Qatar, playing a key role alongside Egypt in mediating Gaza ceasefire discussions, denounced the attack as both 'cowardly' and a blatant breach of international law. Although Hamas officials involved in the negotiations reportedly survived, the incident has raised tensions.

The assault, confirmed by Israeli sources, aimed at top Hamas figures, including Khalil al-Hayya. It is expected to severely hinder ceasefire efforts, particularly given Qatar's history of facilitating peace talks. Israel continues its regional operations, targeting groups linked to Iran in multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)