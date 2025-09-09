Poland Secures Historic EU Funding for Defense Enhancement
Poland is set to receive €43.7 billion from the European Union's Security Action for Europe fund, as it strengthens its defense capabilities amid perceived Russian threats. This financial support aims to bolster the Polish Armed Forces through various military investments, marking Poland as the major beneficiary of the initiative.
Poland will receive €43.7 billion under a European Union program aimed at enhancing its defense capabilities, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Tuesday. The decision comes as Warsaw seeks to fortify its armed forces in response to perceived threats from Russia.
The EU's €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund, partly driven by Russia's actions in Ukraine and former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its own security, designates Poland as the largest beneficiary. This funding represents a monumental boost for Poland's defense strategy.
"This decision is a success for Poland and guarantees more investment in our defense industry," Kosiniak-Kamysz shared on X. Plans include enhancing air defense, artillery, and cyber capabilities, as well as supporting military mobility and infrastructure.
