International Outcry over Israeli Strikes on Hamas in Qatar

Israel's military operation targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has drawn severe global condemnation, accusing Israel of violating international law and regional sovereignty. The controversial strikes in Doha have not only been criticized by Qatar but also by numerous international leaders and organizations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the operation was independently conducted and underscored Israel's responsibility for the actions taken. On the other hand, Qatari officials condemned the attack as a 'cowardly act' jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Additionally, the incident has prompted reactions from global entities such as the United Nations, which labeled the strikes as sovereignty violations. Leaders and spokespersons from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, UAE, and Lebanon have echoingly censured the action, calling for immediate efforts to restore peace.