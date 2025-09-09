Left Menu

International Outcry over Israeli Strikes on Hamas in Qatar

Israel launched a controversial attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, prompting widespread criticism from global political figures and organizations. The strike, seen as violating international laws, sparked responses from Qatar, the United Nations, Pope Leo, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Turkey, highlighting its international ramifications and the call for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military operation targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has drawn severe global condemnation, accusing Israel of violating international law and regional sovereignty. The controversial strikes in Doha have not only been criticized by Qatar but also by numerous international leaders and organizations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the operation was independently conducted and underscored Israel's responsibility for the actions taken. On the other hand, Qatari officials condemned the attack as a 'cowardly act' jeopardizing regional peace and security.

Additionally, the incident has prompted reactions from global entities such as the United Nations, which labeled the strikes as sovereignty violations. Leaders and spokespersons from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, UAE, and Lebanon have echoingly censured the action, calling for immediate efforts to restore peace.

