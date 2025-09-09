Revenge, Arrests, and Allegations: The Andekar Saga Unfolds
The arrest of Andekar gang leader Bandu Andekar and five others mark a significant development in the ‘revenge’ murder case of Ayush Komkar, linked to a family dispute over property. The police have made a total of eight arrests, with several members of the Andekar family implicated in the crimes.
In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended Bandu Andekar, the alleged mastermind behind the 'revenge' murder of his grandson Ayush Komkar, along with five accomplices. This development brings the total arrests in the high-profile case to eight.
Ayush Komkar, whose father is implicated in a separate murder case involving NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, was shot dead on September 5. Police allege that Ayush's murder was orchestrated by Bandu Andekar and his relatives as part of ongoing family feuds over property.
Law enforcement continues its investigation, searching for five more suspects while appealing to the public for information on this notorious gang. Despite the arrests, Bandu Andekar's attorney claims the family has been wrongly accused.
