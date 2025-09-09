Left Menu

Narcotics Bust: Striking at the Heart of Kashmir's Drug Network

Police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir arrested five individuals, including a woman, under suspicion of drug peddling across various districts in the region. Notable arrests took place in Kupwara, Shopian, and Awantipora, uncovering substantial quantities of narcotics. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:56 IST
Narcotics Bust: Striking at the Heart of Kashmir's Drug Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir detained five suspects, including one woman, across different areas on Tuesday. Official reports indicate that these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to counter the drug menace in the region.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara region, authorities apprehended Alaf Noor from Khawarpara, Karnah after discovering a large stash of contraband during a security checkpoint search. This arrest is linked to a larger operation to dismantle potential cross-border drug networks, according to a police spokesperson.

Further police actions in the districts of Shopian and Pulwama led to the capture of several other suspects with significant quantities of narcotics in their possession. The police remain vigilant and active in tracing further connections to larger trafficking networks, underscoring their commitment to combating the drug scourge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

Conspiracy Foiled: Arrests Made in Delhi Gang Rivalry

 India
2
Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi

Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi

 India
3
Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

 Global
4
Nepal Army Takes Control Amid Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

Nepal Army Takes Control Amid Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025