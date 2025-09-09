Narcotics Bust: Striking at the Heart of Kashmir's Drug Network

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir detained five suspects, including one woman, across different areas on Tuesday. Official reports indicate that these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to counter the drug menace in the region.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara region, authorities apprehended Alaf Noor from Khawarpara, Karnah after discovering a large stash of contraband during a security checkpoint search. This arrest is linked to a larger operation to dismantle potential cross-border drug networks, according to a police spokesperson.

Further police actions in the districts of Shopian and Pulwama led to the capture of several other suspects with significant quantities of narcotics in their possession. The police remain vigilant and active in tracing further connections to larger trafficking networks, underscoring their commitment to combating the drug scourge.

