Court Denies Actor Darshan's Transfer in Renukaswamy Murder Case

A Bengaluru court has turned down the request from prison authorities to transfer actor Darshan from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari Jail amid the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court found no substantial grounds for such a transfer but did allow Darshan some concessions within the prison, including permitting indoor walking and granting additional bedding.

This decision came after Darshan emotionally addressed the judge, noting his limited exposure to sunlight and health issues, leading the court to provide some relief while denying the transfer.

