Left Menu

Court Denies Actor Darshan's Transfer in Renukaswamy Murder Case

A Bengaluru court has denied transferring actor Darshan from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari Jail in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court found no valid grounds for the transfer but granted certain concessions within the prison, such as allowing Darshan to move around and providing additional bedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:16 IST
Court Denies Actor Darshan's Transfer in Renukaswamy Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru court has turned down the request from prison authorities to transfer actor Darshan from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari Jail amid the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court found no substantial grounds for such a transfer but did allow Darshan some concessions within the prison, including permitting indoor walking and granting additional bedding.

This decision came after Darshan emotionally addressed the judge, noting his limited exposure to sunlight and health issues, leading the court to provide some relief while denying the transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships

Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at Wor...

 United Kingdom
2
Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

 Israel
3
Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

 India
4
White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025