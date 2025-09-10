Left Menu

Japan Denounces Israel's Strike on Qatar: A Threat to Peace

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned Israel's airstrike on Qatar, citing it as a threat to Qatar's sovereignty and regional security. He emphasized the attack's negative impact on diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and urged Israel to resume negotiations for peace and stability in the region.

  • Japan

In a strong statement, Japan has condemned Israel's recent airstrike on Qatar, labeling it as a significant threat to the sovereignty and security of the region. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized the attack's potential to hinder diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Hayashi expressed Japan's solidarity with Qatar and urged Israel to halt its unilateral actions, which have been described by the U.S. as not serving either American or Israeli interests. The call emphasizes the need for diplomatic negotiations to resume in order to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

The airstrike, targeting Hamas political leaders in Qatar, marks an escalation in Israel's military operations in the region. This development has prompted concerns over regional security and international diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing tensions.

