Security Forces Nab Key ISIS Operatives in Coordinated Crackdown

In a joint operation by Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS, and Ranchi police, two suspected ISIS operatives were arrested. Bokaro's Ashar Danish was detained in Ranchi, while Aftab was apprehended in Delhi. Initial findings reveal both suspects were part of a network supporting ISIS activities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Ranchi police joined forces to apprehend two suspects with ties to ISIS, officials reported on Wednesday.

Ashar Danish, the primary suspect, hailing from Bokaro, was captured in Ranchi. He was sought in connection with a case involving an ISIS-linked module, initiated by the Delhi Police Special Cell, a spokesperson confirmed.

Simultaneously, another suspect, identified as Aftab, was taken into custody in Delhi. According to sources involved in the operation, both individuals were connected to a broader ISIS-inspired network involved in promoting the terror group's objectives in India. Danish had been under surveillance by security agencies for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

