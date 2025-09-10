Security Forces Nab Key ISIS Operatives in Coordinated Crackdown

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Ranchi police joined forces to apprehend two suspects with ties to ISIS, officials reported on Wednesday.

Ashar Danish, the primary suspect, hailing from Bokaro, was captured in Ranchi. He was sought in connection with a case involving an ISIS-linked module, initiated by the Delhi Police Special Cell, a spokesperson confirmed.

Simultaneously, another suspect, identified as Aftab, was taken into custody in Delhi. According to sources involved in the operation, both individuals were connected to a broader ISIS-inspired network involved in promoting the terror group's objectives in India. Danish had been under surveillance by security agencies for several months.

