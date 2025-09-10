Poland Downs Drones Amidst Escalating Tensions
The Polish military intercepted drones violating its airspace amid Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported the incident to NATO, addressing potential threats. Heightened alerts were in place, leading to temporary airspace closures and affecting flights at Warsaw's Chopin Airport.
The Polish military successfully intercepted drones that breached the nation's airspace early Wednesday. This incident coincided with a large-scale aerial assault by Russia on Ukraine, prompting swift defensive measures from Poland.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk, using social media platform X, announced that he had been briefed by the Army's Operational Command about the neutralization of these airborne threats. Tusk promptly communicated the occurrence to the NATO Secretary General.
Due to increased military activity and potential threats, Polish armed forces remained on high alert. Warsaw's Chopin Airport paused flight operations as a precautionary measure, though it confirmed that the facility itself stayed open.
