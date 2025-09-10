Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Reddy's Allegations Against Naidu

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engineering an artificial shortage of urea to perpetrate a scam estimated between Rs 200 and Rs 250 crore.

In a press conference, Reddy claimed that the lack of adequate fertiliser is pushing farmers to suicide as they face inadequate support prices for their produce. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders reportedly encountered police threats during their protests.

Reddy further argued that government assets are being sold off at undervalued prices under Naidu's administration, citing the development of 10 medical colleges under a PPP model.

(With inputs from agencies.)