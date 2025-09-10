Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Reddy's Allegations Against Naidu
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of facilitating a urea scarcity scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. He alleged the diversion of fertiliser to the black market and criticised the government's asset sell-off. YSRCP leaders faced police intimidation during protests.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engineering an artificial shortage of urea to perpetrate a scam estimated between Rs 200 and Rs 250 crore.
In a press conference, Reddy claimed that the lack of adequate fertiliser is pushing farmers to suicide as they face inadequate support prices for their produce. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders reportedly encountered police threats during their protests.
Reddy further argued that government assets are being sold off at undervalued prices under Naidu's administration, citing the development of 10 medical colleges under a PPP model.
