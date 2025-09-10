Left Menu

Controversial Verdict: Man Acquitted in Child Molestation Case

A special court in Maharashtra acquitted Omprakash Giri, accused of molesting a three-year-old, citing no clear criminal intent. The court noted the prosecution's failure to provide solid evidence, including the victim's age verification and reliable witness testimonies, leading to Giri's acquittal on all charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:41 IST
Controversial Verdict: Man Acquitted in Child Molestation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Thane, Maharashtra, has acquitted Omprakash Rambachan Giri in a molestation case involving a young girl, citing a lack of clear criminal intent. The court highlighted that Giri's actions could be considered a natural gesture toward a child, rather than a criminal act.

The court criticized the prosecution's insufficient evidence, including a lack of documentation confirming the victim's age under POCSO guidelines. Witness testimonies were deemed unreliable, with inconsistencies and hearsay influencing the proceedings.

Despite allegations of inappropriate conduct, the court emphasized the absence of malicious intent and insufficient evidence, leading to Giri's acquittal. The ruling highlighted issues in evidence handling and witness statement credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
2
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
3
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
4
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025