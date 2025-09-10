Controversial Verdict: Man Acquitted in Child Molestation Case

A special court in Thane, Maharashtra, has acquitted Omprakash Rambachan Giri in a molestation case involving a young girl, citing a lack of clear criminal intent. The court highlighted that Giri's actions could be considered a natural gesture toward a child, rather than a criminal act.

The court criticized the prosecution's insufficient evidence, including a lack of documentation confirming the victim's age under POCSO guidelines. Witness testimonies were deemed unreliable, with inconsistencies and hearsay influencing the proceedings.

Despite allegations of inappropriate conduct, the court emphasized the absence of malicious intent and insufficient evidence, leading to Giri's acquittal. The ruling highlighted issues in evidence handling and witness statement credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)