Slovakia Denounces Airspace Breach as Escalation

In an unfolding international incident, Slovakia has labeled the recent breach of Polish airspace by drones as a significant escalation. This statement came from Slovakia's Foreign Minister, Juraj Blanar, on Wednesday after the incident shook regional security dynamics.

The tension arose when Poland shot down drones that infiltrated its airspace, prompting a strong response from its allies. Blanar emphasized Slovakia's solidarity with Poland, stressing the seriousness of this violation and backing Poland's initiative.

Poland has subsequently called for consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. This move has been met with support from several NATO members, including Slovakia, as nations rally to address the security breach and discuss potential responses.