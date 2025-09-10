Left Menu

Polish Defense Strikes: Russian Drones Shot Down

Poland has reportedly shot down multiple Russian drones that entered its airspace, calling them a direct threat. The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the incident, directing inquiries to the defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:25 IST
Polish Defense Strikes: Russian Drones Shot Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, the Kremlin refrained from commenting on Poland's assertion that it had neutralized Russian drones in its airspace, leaving the matter to the defense ministry. This development has heightened tensions between the two nations, with Poland taking decisive defensive measures.

Polish authorities have reported that a significant number of Russian drones violated their airspace during the incident. The drones, deemed a direct threat, were promptly shot down by Polish defense forces to safeguard national security.

The cross-border drone activity underscores escalating regional tensions, prompting Poland to bolster its air defense strategies. The lack of comment from the Kremlin suggests a cautious stance amid growing geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

