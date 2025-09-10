On Wednesday, the Kremlin refrained from commenting on Poland's assertion that it had neutralized Russian drones in its airspace, leaving the matter to the defense ministry. This development has heightened tensions between the two nations, with Poland taking decisive defensive measures.

Polish authorities have reported that a significant number of Russian drones violated their airspace during the incident. The drones, deemed a direct threat, were promptly shot down by Polish defense forces to safeguard national security.

The cross-border drone activity underscores escalating regional tensions, prompting Poland to bolster its air defense strategies. The lack of comment from the Kremlin suggests a cautious stance amid growing geopolitical complexities.

