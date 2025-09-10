NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a significant escalation, Poland shot down foreign drones in its airspace with NATO support, marking a new phase in Russia's war on Ukraine. This incident, declared a 'large-scale provocation' by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, represents the closest threat of open conflict since World War Two.

While Warsaw claims the drones entered Polish airspace during a Russian air attack and responded by downing those deemed threatening, the Kremlin denied any involvement, labeling the accusations as unsubstantiated. The reaction from Western European leaders emphasizes the need for a unified response, urging for tighter sanctions against Moscow.

The incident has catalyzed consultations under Article 4 of NATO's treaty, signaling increased preparedness among alliance members. As the situation intensifies, calls for stronger security measures and continued support for Ukraine reverberate across Europe, with a coordinated approach between the U.S. and EU potentially on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)