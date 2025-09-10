Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand has raised international concern after condemning the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. The incident, which she attributes to Russia, represents a significant violation of NATO territory.

According to Anand, the drones entered Polish airspace overnight while targeting Ukraine. This latest act underscores what she described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's persistent refusal to engage in peace efforts.

The condemnation came via a post on the social media platform X, where Anand labeled the incursion as 'horrendous,' reflecting heightened tensions within the region and ongoing diplomatic challenges.

