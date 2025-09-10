Canada Condemns Russian Drone Incursion
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand denounced the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, calling it a violation of NATO territory. The drones entered during an attack on Ukraine, highlighting Russia's continued aggression and unwillingness to pursue peace, according to Anand’s statement on X.
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand has raised international concern after condemning the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. The incident, which she attributes to Russia, represents a significant violation of NATO territory.
According to Anand, the drones entered Polish airspace overnight while targeting Ukraine. This latest act underscores what she described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's persistent refusal to engage in peace efforts.
The condemnation came via a post on the social media platform X, where Anand labeled the incursion as 'horrendous,' reflecting heightened tensions within the region and ongoing diplomatic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Foreign Minister
- Anita Anand
- Russia
- drones
- Polish airspace
- NATO
- Putin
- Ukraine
- peace
ALSO READ
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions
Tension Escalates as Polish Airspace Breached by Suspected Russian Drones
NATO Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland
NATO's Diplomatic Response: Unpacking Article 4 Amid Russian Drone Intrusions
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War